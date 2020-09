Subhead

Kay and Victor Underberg, Poy Sippi, and their children, Hunter, 4, and Kaylyn 7, enjoyed eating baked potatoes with Claire Biely, Poy Sippi, and her children Coraline, 7, and Chloe, 5. The Waushara County Farm Bureau held at drive through Potato Bake on Sept. 5 in the former Shopko parking lot in Wautoma.