Evelyn Houghton, a resident at Heartland House, Wautoma, will celebrate her 105th birthday on Friday, July 24th. Evelyn was born in Massachusetts, grew up in Michigan, moved to Green Bay, and retired in North Carolina for 10 years before moving to Wautoma in 2000. She is a retired certified hospital schoolteacher, where she taught pre-school through college students that were confined to the hospital.