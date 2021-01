Subhead

This weekend is a great time for people in the state to discover the joys of ice fishing. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources declared Jan. 16 & 17 as Winter Free Fishing Weekend, allowing everyone to cast a line regardless if they have a license or not. If you haven’t tried ice fishing ever, or want to get back into the sport, this is a great weekend to give it a try. The next Free Fishing Weekend will be in June for the summer anglers.