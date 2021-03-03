Cub Scouts participate in annual Pinewood Derby

Subhead

Cub Scout Pack 3650 of Wild Rose, Wautoma, and Redgranite held their annual fundraiser and Pinewood Derby on Feb. 21 at the Wild Rose Lions Club.

The scouts worked on their Pinewood Derby cars with an adult partner prior to the races and their talent and skills were put to the test on the track. Not only did each Den race, but also the scout’s siblings were able to race in the Sibling Rivals Races. This year proved to be an outstanding year since all the cars that advanced to the championship races were exceptionally fast.

The Pack continues working towards a goal of raising $600 which will provide their pack with all scouting rank patches and insignia for a year and help with summer camp expenses. Friends of Scouting can text PACK3650 to 844-615-4269 to donate.

The Pack appreciates the community, parents, leaders and sponsors who helped to make the Pinewood Derby a fun, safe and successful event and experience.