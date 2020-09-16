Cub Scout Pack 3650 hosts advancement ceremony

Subhead

Cub Scout Pack 3650 of Wild Rose, Wautoma and Redgranite held their advancement ceremony on Sept. 13, at Twin Lakes Camp.

The pack held a day camp where scouts were able to earn adventures in fishing, boating, hiking and Wilderness skills for completing skill requirements. They ended their day with a campfire ceremony where scouts were given their awards they had completed over the last six months.

Additionally, 13 Scouts who completed all necessary requirements advanced to the next rank In the pack earning their rank badge and new neckerchief.

Pack 3650 welcomes all youth kindergarten to fifth grade interested in scouting to join them for their open house on Sunday, Sept. 20, at 3 p.m. at the Mt. Morris Convention center in the arrowhead program center room. Being a Scout can give children the opportunity for adventure and learning. For more information you can contact Amanda Jalensky at 715-492-2017 or amandajalensky@gmail.com.