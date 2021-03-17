Coyote Elimination Committee holds yearly banquet in Poy Sippi

Subhead

Each year the Coyote Elimination Committee holds a Sportsman’s Banquet at the Bluff Bar in Poy Sippi.

The Coyote Elimination Banquet brings in 60 local coyote hunters for a night of gun raffles, door prizes, and money back to the hunters attending.

The raffles are used to give back to the community that is so gracious with allowing to hunt in their areas. This year they were able to raise $620 for the Poy Sippi Food Pantry.

Other raffles raised money to purchase defibrillators that are placed in bars, restaurants, and gas station around Waushara, Waupaca, Winnebago, and Green Lake counties.

To date the Coyote Elimination Banquet has donated 12 defibrillators. This year they raised enough to purchase three more. Two of these were used this last year to save two lives while dining at local restaurants.

The final raffle this year was used to make a donation to the Juvenile Diabetes Association. Items donated by a local wood worker raised over $750 for the organization.

The Coyote Elimination does not keep any money from this event. It all goes back to the community and the hunters that support it. Without all of the local hunters and land owners that allow the hunters, the organization would not be able to accomplish any of this.

The Coyote Elimination Committee and Chair persons are Steve and Tracie Sattler along with Doug Rodencal and Jennifer Hahn.