Youth sports during the COVID-19 response

COVID-19 has and continues to have a huge impact on all of our lives. Currently, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has recommended all youth sports be cancelled or postponed this summer due to spreading COVID-19.

“It is important for all, parents and children, to engage in daily activity for your overall physical and mental health,” said Stephanie Piwoni CPNP, APNP at ThedaCare Physicians Pediatrics-Neenah. “There are still ways to be active as a family including going on walks and bike rides.”

Piwoni explained that many people with child-ren who play sports are interested, worried and anxious as to when and how to proceed with youth sports. She emphasized that safety must be the priority when determining when and how to return to youth sports and group fitness.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends administrators of youth sports organizations consult with state and local health officials to determine if it is safe to play and what safety standards need to be put in place to minimize the risk of COVID-19 infection and spread of illness.

“In order for youth sports to safely resume, everyone needs to consider the risks of the community, as well as the risks for each particular sport,” Piwoni said. “It is understood sports are a way of life for many families, and ThedaCare wants to help continue those activities in a safe way.”

If youth sports are resuming in your area and you, as the parent, are considering having your child participate in summer sports, here are some things to consider or ask.

What will sport play look like? Lower risk youth activities include sports that are played outside with social distancing applied for athletes as well as spectators. Groups should be limited to less than 10. Sport-appropriate drills, which can maintain the 6 foot distance, are safer activities than participating in scrimmages/games where the athletes are more likely to have close contact with others.

Where will play take place? Activities outdoors are lower risk than indoor gatherings. Also, geographic location/distance needs to be considered. Will there be team competition (games/scrimmages/tournaments)? If so, are the teams competing from the same area or traveling from different areas that could include a hot spot? There is less risk with teams from the same town/county to play than for teams to travel across state or out of state.

What safety measures are going to be implemented? Youth sports should have a plan and protocol to minimize spread of this disease. This should include masking guidelines, handwashing/hand sanitizer supplies and recommendations, cleaning of sport equipment protocol, how to handle snacks/drinks, drop off/pick up guidelines, etc.

“The more people a child or coach interacts with, the closer the physical interaction, the more sharing of equipment there is by multiple players, and the longer that interaction, the higher the risk of COVID-19 spread,” explained Piwoni.

As families weigh whether participation in youth sports is right for their family, the CDC has determined a risk assessment guide:

For the Lowest Risk: Performing skill-building drills or conditioning at home, alone or with family members.

For an Increased Risk: Team-based practice.

Even More Risk: Team competition and competition between teams from the same local geographic area.

Highest Risk: Full competition between teams from different geographic areas.

“It is also important for athletes to take the time to get back up to speed or conditioned for their sport,” Piwoni said. “Many of the youth athletes have been more sedentary the last couple of months. If they return without appropriate conditioning, they are at greater risk of injury.”

Screening should be done prior to any youth sport gathering, whether it is a drill/work-out or competition. If there has been known close COVID-19 contact or the athlete has any illness signs or symptoms, the athlete should not be present at youth sports.

“Ultimately, families must to decide what is best for their own family,” she said. “Weigh risk factors, and take into account the benefit of physical and mental health that is directly connected to sport. Only participate if you feel safe and comfortable.”