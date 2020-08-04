You are not alone, everyone is in this together

As everyone adapts to the temporary changes in the way families work and live, go to school, and spend time together, it’s natural to feel stress, worry and even anger. Maintaining physical, mental, and emotional well-being in times like these isn’t easy, and it may be even more difficult for some of us. If you help one another and reach out for help when needed, life will bounce back.

Here are five tips to feel stronger and more connected during this pandemic

Try to eat good-for-you foods, get a good night’s sleep, and some exercise every day.

If you have access to technology use it to stay connected to your support system. Reach out to family and friends, colleagues, and community groups in whatever way you can—call, text, write, video chat, and more.

Spend time in places where COVID-19 is not the focus. Don’t let this crisis take over what you read, watch, or talk about. And don’t be afraid to ask friends and family to talk about something else.

Reduce anxiety by taking charge of reducing your risk. Stay safer at home. Wash hands frequently. Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze. Stay at least 6 feet apart while running essential errands at the store, pharmacy, or gas station. Knowing that you’re doing everything you can to stay healthy can help you worry less.

Keep an eye on your anxiety levels. Everyone’s reaction to stress is different. Having a hard time concentrating or sleeping, feeling irritable, fatigue and even stomachaches can be normal.

If you find that your anxiety is overwhelming and affecting your ability to cope with everyday life, or leading to thoughts of self-harm or suicide, reach out for help right away. Text HOPELINE to 74174, call the Waushara County Crisis team at 920-787-6618 Monday – Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30pm. After hours, weekends and holidays call 920-787-3321 and ask for the crisis worker.

Our county has found ways to stay strong and support others through difficult times in the past. Everyone will get through this together.