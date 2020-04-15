Wild Rose cancels Over-Fifty Reunion for high school alumni

The Over-Fifty Reunion of the Wild Rose High School alumni and guests that was scheduled to be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 will be cancelled due to the outbreak of the virulent COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Three $750 scholarships will be awarded this year due to the generosity of the alumni.

We look forward to celebrating and honoring double sets of classes on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Wild Rose Elementary School.