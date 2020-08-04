REACH wellness tips

The month of April kicks off a number of activities that will encourage you to get moving and get outside. Spending time outside in nature, and being active, is healthy for you both physically and mentally by burning calories, keeping you agile and strong, and decreasing stress. With the Stay-at-Home directive, you can still get outside as long as you are keeping a physical distance of more than six feet.

Getting out is a great way to connect with others, even if it means talking with each other from a distance. When walking your dog know their leash is the minimum distance you need to keep between you and your neighbor. At the same time enjoy time with your dog while getting fresh air, hearing the spring birds singing, and benefiting from the exercise.

While loving pets is something everyone does every day, National Pet Day on April 11 encourages you to pay special attention to pets who may not get that extra attention. With COVID-19, helping out orphaned pet companions through either adoption or fostering, will improve your health and their health and enhance their opportunities for adoption. Make this month of April your month for taking a dog for a walk, or get out to bicycle or walk. It will improve your health, and your dog’s health, too.