Protect healthcare workers with homemade masks

Many people in the workforce have been displaced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but healthcare workers are fighting on to ensure that all get the care they need. Family Health La Clinica is doing what they can to protect their clinic teams from exposure to the virus, but personal protective equipment is in short supply around the world. If you would like to help, please consider making handmade fabric masks to donate to the facility to help keep staff safe for the duration.

They hope they won’t have to resort to these measures, but are doing their best to be prepared for what may come. Your donation truly means everything in this moment. For more information on the mask pattern they are accepting, along with an instructional video, please visit their website at www.famhealth.com. If you have questions, please contact their COVID-19 Resource/Support Line at 920-787-9450.

Donations will be accepted at any of their five locations from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday:

400 S Townline Rd., Wautoma.

880 Herriot Dr., Mauston.

207 S University Ave., Beaver Dam.

302 W Lake St., Friendship.

3504 E Maria Dr., Stevens Point.

They ask that all masks be laundered prior to donating to avoid potential contamination. Please wash on your appliance’s hot wash cycle and use the hottest dry cycle, then put the masks immediately into a clean garbage bag.

If you would like to help but are unable to assemble homemade masks, please consider a tax-deductible monetary donation in support of healthcare workers local to your Central Wisconsin community. Any amount helps and would be greatly appreciated. If you’re interested in donating to Family Health La Clinica Community Health Center, please contact Laura Waldvogel, CEO, at 1-920-787-5514 x290 or Lisa Kilawee, Director of Strategic Community Engagement, 1-920-787-5514 x251.