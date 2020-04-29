Homebound and faced with food

Another month of staying at home is bringing a mix of emotions including wondering when you might return to “normal” and what that normal might look like. While working through those emotions at home, you are also facing the refrigerator and cupboard full of food. It is a challenging combination, causing many people to “stress-eat.”

“The current increase in stress brought on by the COVID-19 response could make it more difficult to avoid unhealthy eating as a way to relieve stress, whether you’re eating too much or eating high-fat, sugary and high-sodium foods,” said Ashley Krautkramer, registered dietitian, and certified diabetes care and education specialist at ThedaCare.

Krautkramer explained people most at risk for stress-eating are people who have coped with stress in the past by overeating or choosing to consume unhealthier comfort food.

“Most people will continue to deal with stress in the same way as they did prior to the pandemic,” she said. “Others who might be susceptible to unhealthy eating habits in these uncertain times are those with compromised immune systems and with conditions such as cardiovascular disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), children and teenagers, caregivers to the elderly or people potentially infected by COVID-19 and people with existing mental illness.”

The pandemic also is adding new stressors that can generate unhealthy eating habits, triggers such as a loss of or reduction in hours at work, being home with family more, being unable to engage in prior activities that brought joy and stress relief and a change in routine.

What is a person to do if their propensity under stress is to grab for a family-size bag of chips or consume a gallon of ice cream? Krautkramer suggests these strategies to avoid the binge eating and overindulging that could lower your immune system and add to unnecessary weight gain:

Plan in advance. Since it is recommended to limit trips to the grocery store and avoid lingering in the store, now is an important time to develop a habit of planning meals for the next two weeks and create a shopping list that has you sticking to healthy food choices and ultimately healthy meals. This planning will ensure you have enough healthy foods at home. “If you don’t put it on your list, you are less likely to buy it and then won’t have it on hand to overindulge when you become stressed,” said Krautkramer. “You’ll grab an apple instead of a candy bar.”

Keep it simple. Not every meal has to be gourmet. “Try to think of all of the different food groups – grains, protein, dairy, vegetables, fruits – when planning healthy meals,” she said. “Then, include at least three different food groups at each meal and two different food groups at each snack time.”

Set a rhythm. Plan to have at least three meals per day and two snacks, if snacks were part of your day prior to the pandemic. Try to stick to the same time for each of those meals. When children are in the house, it is recommended to plan for three snacks per day, in addition to the three meals.

Add structure. Add purpose to your meals. To do so, eat at the table and without distractions such as the TV or electronic devices. “Regular family meals are imperative to reducing stress eating, especially for children,” Krautkramer noted. “It’s good to build social skills as the family connects and bonds over conversation.

Also, children who regularly participate in family mealtime are more likely feel better about themselves and do a better job of eating a wider variety of foods. They too are less likely to be overweight. Family meal time also is an opportunity for parents to model good eating habits for their kids, sitting down at the table to eat without distraction and listening to internal cues of hunger and fullness to determine when they’ve had enough to eat.”

“Be gentle to yourself,” Krautkramer encouraged. “This stay-at-home situation is unique, something most of us have not experienced before. It is okay that you’re not eating the same as you used to. Once society transitions back to the ‘new normal’ and a less stressful way of living, healthier eating habits will likely follow.”