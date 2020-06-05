Get outside during warmer days

Spring is finally upon us. Waushara County residents are welcoming the arrival of warmer weather.

As citizens continue to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, many may be getting antsy. Social distancing is a must during these trying times, but that does not mean you must stay cooped up in the house.

There are many benefits of enjoying the outdoors. It is not news that exercise is important for your body, but the great outdoors and getting your body moving has many positive effects on your physical and mental well-being.

Many citizens are fighting anxiety and depression right now. It is a very difficult time for many, but being outside has been a proven method to fight against anxiety and depression. Encourage those who are suffering to take a walk with you, or even just sit and talk through bottled up feelings in the safety of your backyard.

For the fanatics of aromatherapy, the outdoors provides it for free. It is actually scientifically proven you really should take time and stop to smell the flowers (literally). The natural scents you find outside, like those flowers, actually can provide a more calm and relaxed feeling.

Immune systems can also benefit from that walk. Your immune system is more important than ever during these unfortunate times. You can take care and ensure yours is strong, just simply by going outside.

So, treat yourself and others with kindness Waushara. Take advantage of the warmer temperatures, and get some sun. You are worth taking care of.