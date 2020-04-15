Beware of Unemployment Insurance Scams

The Fox Valley Workforce Development Board, a 501(c)3 not-for-profit based in Neenah with a focus on workforce training and job search assistance, has been made aware of a scam in which a web site attempted to solicit a payment from a recently laid off worker to file an Unemployment Insurance (UI) claim with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD).

A record number of individuals being laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including many first time filers, has overwhelmed the state’s UI web site and telephone support line. Complicating things is the confusion over federal government stimulus checks and where “gig” and contracted workers should be filing for their share of relief.

With each passing week, unemployed workers without paychecks are looking for any way to find income. For some, a small fee to help cut through the bureaucracy may sound very enticing, but the Board urges against this.