Wautoma Public Library now offering curbside pickup

Wautoma Public Library is now offering curbside pickup. While we are still closed to the public, we are dedicated to providing you with safe access to physical materials as well as expanded access to online resources and downloadable materials.

Hours for curbside pickup: Monday-Friday 10 am-4pm. Library staff cannot accept returned materials at curbside. Please, place returned materials in the drop box.

1. Email the library at wtplstaff@wautomalibrary.org or call the Library at 920-787-2988 to have items pulled for you. You can also place items on hold using our online catalog at www.wautomalibrary.org. At this time only holds placed on items owned by Wautoma can be filled.

2. We will email or call you when your items become available for pickup.

3. We will schedule a day and time for you to come pick up the items.

a. Pick up times will be every 10 minutes.

b. Please let us know at this time if you would like the items placed in your trunk or on the bench next to the library for contactless pickup.

c. If you know what vehicle you will be in, please let us know the color and make.

4. When you arrive during your assigned pick-up time, park in front of the entrance. If possible, please call 920-787-2988 to let us know you are ready for pickup.

5. We will confirm that it’s you and place the materials in your trunk or leave them on the bench for you to grab. Please wait until staff are at least 6 feet away to retrieve your materials.

a. In the case of inclement weather, we may place the items on a table under the entry way.

6. Library staff health and safety is a priority – as is the well-being of our patrons and the community. Library staff will be wearing masks and practicing safe social distancing. If you are sick, please stay home. Current checked out materials will be due June 1st.

If you do not wish to participate in Curbside Pickup, we still have plenty to offer virtually. Follow us on Facebook to find challenges, participate in weekly trivia, order seeds from our Seed Savers Program (sponsored by the Waushara Master Gardeners), join our virtual Story Time group and/or our online Book Club, and see what’s new.

Check out our website www.wautomalibrary.org for more information on our available online resources including free online courses and downloadable eBooks, eAudiobooks, movies, music, and more!

Please call the library at 920-7878-2988 for any questions you may have or if you would like further information. You may also email us at wtplstaff@wautomalibrary.org and we will get back to you shortly.