Poy Sippi Library to begin curbside pickup services

Poy Sippi Library is excited to say that they will be open for curbside pickup, starting April 29. Curbside hours will be Wednesday, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; the library lobby is not open.

At this time, all requests for library materials must be done either by placing a hold using the online catalog, sending an email to the director or calling the library at 920-987-5737. The patron is only allowed to place requests and holds for items owned by the Poy Sippi Library.

When the item you requested is ready for pickup, you will be called and arrangements for the time of pickup will be made. With health and safety being a top priority, library staff will bring the items to your vehicle to be placed in the trunk.

When returning any library materials, they ask that you place them in the book drop, because library staff cannot accept materials at curbside. All materials received will go through a quarantine period and thoroughly cleaned.

For contact information, visit their website at www.poysippilibrary.org. Poy Sippi Library is excited to be able to resume service to library patrons.