Village of Redgranite continues taking precautions

The Village of Redgranite held a Committee Meeting of the Whole on May 11, in which they discussed the reopening process under Governor Evers mandate for Tuesday, May 26. The Village looks forward to reopening, but will wait for guidance from the Governor when it is safe to do so.

Kyle Tarr commented “Those refusing to follow orders will someday have it face repercussions.” This statement comes as calls have been made on some businesses that may be violating the Emergency Order. Those that were called in have been investigated. If they are determined to be in violation, a note is sent into the District Attorney, who then has the authority to decide what will be done. Those choosing not to follow may be faced with losing their licenses to operate their business and be shut down.

The village will continue doing their part during the Emergency Order. The Board discussed plans for when the courthouse reopens. Employees will continue the use of protective equipment, such as masks, when residents come in.

Board president Belinda Passarelli also brought up installing a credit card machine. Access to cash may not be as easy to everyone during these troubling times, and payments could be missed.

Looking into installing a machine could make paying sewer and water payments easier for residents. Another positive is the front office employees not having to handle cash as much, making it safer. Passarelli said she did not want to have payments being missed because of not being able to have access to cash, especially during these hard times. The Board will continue looking into a machine and getting answers for their questions.

Another subject discussed surrounded small businesses. Belinda Passarelli has been looking into programs that could help the villages small businesses. Some of the village businesses who applied for loans and had not filed taxes for 2019, may have been denied. This was because everything would then be based off of 2018 reports when the bridge had closed for several months. Financial reports for many businesses that year were down because of the closure, causing some businesses to not qualify for funding. The Board will continue looking into options for the small businesses in the village.

The discussion of purchasing new lawn mowers was also held during the meeting. The current machines have a lot of hours on them. The cheaper option would be to purchase new machines instead of continuously fixing wear on the old tractor. The old machinery will be kept, as it is useful for plowing sidewalks. The Board was presented options for the new purchase of two mowers, the two notable ones being Ferris and John Deere. The Ferris option is $2,598 cheaper than the John Deere options. The options will be looked into as the budget is reviewed. The topic will be on the agenda for the next monthly meeting Tuesday, May 19.

The Board was then presented with an act on Public Works Department full time employees summer hours. The Board approved the four, ten hour workdays as it will benefit both employees and the village. Workers will be able to get more done within the day with more time for loading equipment and completing tasks.

The next full board meeting will take place Tuesday, May 19.