Diaper pantry available for families

The Waushara County Department of Human Services has established a diaper pantry to assist Waushara County families struggling to meet their child’s essential needs. The pantry is designed to assist families enrolled in Head Start, WIC and other income based programs as well as families who have experienced income loss as a result of COVID-19.

The pantry will operate during the department’s normal business hours 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. To request diapers from the pantry Waushara County residents should call the Waushara County Department of Human Services at 920-787-6550 to check on availability and coordinate curb side pick-up.

The pantry is established in partnership Jakes Diapers, Inc. with financial support from Thrivent Financial, the SOW Foundation and private donors.