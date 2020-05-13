Waushara County Teachers College Alumni reunion canceled

The WCTC reunion committee has determined that the 2020 annual Alumni Reunion scheduled for July of 2020 will not be held this year as the participants are in the age category that are at a higher risk of becoming infected by the COVID-19 virus.

There is also a question as to when the social distancing mandate of groups larger than 10 will remain in effect.

The committee will look forward to seeing everyone at the 2021 reunion.