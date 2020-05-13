Berlin Corn Roast cancelled

The Berlin Boat Club is canceling the BBC Corn Roast on August, 7 and 8. Their goal is to “To promote and support safe boating activities on the upper Fox River”

So, after contacting local, state, and federal officials, the Boat Club made the hard discussion to cancel.

They will continue the operation of the Eureka Lock with volunteers and keeping up with all the guidelines coming in this year.

It was decided to keep all agreements, in verbal or writing in place for next year.

If anyone needs something in writing, please contact the Boat Club for those, or with any other comments, questions or concerns.

The Berlin Boat Club is looking forward to a Great BBC event next year on August 13 & 14.