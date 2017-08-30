Health department warns about the danger of concussions

Football season is starting again. It’s one of the best times of the year; heading out to a high school game on a Friday night or curling up on the couch to watch a Packer game. But do you ever worry about players and their risk for concussions? Football is one of the leading sports for athletes to suffer concussions. At any age an athlete can be at risk for suffering a concussion.

A concussion is a traumatic brain injury and occurs when a person’s head moves back and forth rapidly. Symptoms include headache, confusion, lack of coordination, memory loss, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, ringing in the ears, sleepiness and fatigue. After someone suffers a concussion it is important that they stop playing immediately and are allowed time to fully recover, which could take days or weeks.

To prevent concussions or keep them from getting worse it is important to teach our youth athlete’s important tips. From emphasizing the importance of reporting what they think could be a concussion to practicing good sportsmanship to learning proper ways to tackle.