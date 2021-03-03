Coloma Elementary receives grant from ExxonMobil Educational Alliance program

Subhead

Coloma Elementary School has received a $500 grant from the ExxonMobil Educational Alliance program to support the school in many areas. Autumn Sanchez and Dana Gast at the Coloma Ultimart, worked with school officials to secure the grant which is one of 4,000 available to schools across the country served by Exxon or Mobil stations. The grants were made possible by funding from the Exxon Mobil Corporation.

“Coloma Elementary school works hard to make learning interesting and fun”, said Autumn Sanchez, “As a Mobil retailer, I am proud to help the young people of Coloma.”

The ExxonMobil Edu-cational Alliance program is designed to provide Exxon and Mobil retailers with an opportunity to invest in the future of their communities through educational grants to neighborhood schools. ExxonMobil believes that, as members of the community, local retailers are best qualified to work with local educations to help identify schools and programs most in need of support.