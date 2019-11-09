All Saints Council of Catholic Women are HEROES for local Red Cross

For the ninth consecutive year, All Saints Catholic Parish CCW has stepped up as HEROES for their local American Red Cross. Hosting an incredibly successful “Bakeless Bake Sale”, the CCW designated their funds be used for Local Disaster Relief and Service to the Armed Forces in the counties of Green Lake, Waushara and Marquette.

Over 90 percent of Red Cross disaster responses locally are to residential fires. But spring, summer and fall bring their own seasonal brand of harsh storms as well. Fortunately, through the generosity of such groups as the All Saints Council of Catholic Women, the Red Cross is able to provide such things as temporary shelter, food, clothing, medications, comfort kits, quilts and shoulder to lean on for weeks and months following the disaster.

“HEROES are in our midst every single day,” said Vicki P. Jenks, Community Volunteer Leader for the American Red Cross in Northeast Wisconsin. “The additional beauty of HEROES is that the money raised stays local. Although Americans generously re-spond to national and global disasters, it’s nice to know that we can take care of our own local citizens.”

Please make your reservation today for the 13th annual HEROES Musicales set for Saturday, April 25th in Wild Rose. Contact Vicki at 608-577-9507 to reserve your seat. Always a ‘sellout.’