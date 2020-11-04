CAP Services presents Arlene Stahmer Volunteer of the Year Award

Subhead

Glenn Ehlers, CAP Services’ Waushara County VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) Volunteer was honored on Sept. 30 in receiving the Arlene Stahmer Volunteer of the Year Award. This award is named after the longtime anti-poverty advocate and former CAP Board Member from Marquette County.

At the end of the 2018-2019 tax season, the Wisconsin DOR asked the Waushara County VITA site if they would be willing to assist them in rewriting the VITA Training Guide for Wisconsin returns. The goal was to make it user friendly and thereby increase the overall use of the material. Glenn attended many telephone conferences and shared helpful ideas and concerns through volunteer eyes. His ideas were well received and many implemented immediately and he was instrumental in developing a separate evergreen workbook as well.

In addition, Glenn was one of the dedicated volunteers who gave additional time this summer doing tax preparation due to the extended filing season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Glenn masked up and assisted the Waushara and Portage County VITA sites in preparing returns for those taxpayers whose appointments had to be cancelled.

This no-contact method of preparing taxes was far more time consuming than in-person appointments and yet he arrived with a smile on his face and kindness in his heart. His assistance allowed our VITA program for all counties to reach 93% of clients from previous years.

“Glenn is a model volunteer and is respected by the clients we serve as well as his fellow volunteers in the program. I can think of no one more deserving” said Connie Henn, CAP Services Lead VITA Site Coordinator.