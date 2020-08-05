Adams-Columbia donates to Back to School Bash

Subhead

Employees and members of Adams-Columbia Electric Cooperative generously donated school supplies to Waushara County’s Back to School Bash.

This year Waushara County received requests for approximately 440 children in need of school supplies. Although teaching formats will be different and challenging, children are still in need. Angie Konieczki from Waushara County Human Services mentioned that the number of children in need may be a record high this year. Pictured showing donations from left to right is Angie Konieczki and Jan Novak, Waushara County Human Services, stand by the display of donations.