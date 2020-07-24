43 Bronze Star Memorial Flag holders taken from St. Paul’s Catholic Church Cemetery

Subhead

The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office is looking for assistance in solving a theft complaint that took place sometime prior to July 17, 2020 at the St. Paul’s Catholic Church Cemetery, W11901 Alp Avenue in the Town of Plainfield. Suspect(s) had stolen 43 Bronze Star Memorial Flag holders from gravesites within the cemetery. Anyone that has any information in regards to the theft and wishes to remain anonymous can call Waushara County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-800-5219. If an arrest and conviction of suspect(s) is made the tipster could be rewarded up to $1000.