Wild Rose Volleyball team hosts “Dig for a Cure” event

The Wild Rose Ladycat Volleyball Team hosted Rosholt, in which, both teams and spectators were invited to wear Pink to help remind us of the importance of Breast Cancer early detection and Research.

With the bake sale, donations and “Dig for a Cure” t-shirt sales the event raised over $1,000 to be donated to Relay for Life.

The 6th annual Dig for a Cure event was sponsored by the Wild Rose Booster Club and ThedaCare.