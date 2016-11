Long-time Central Wisconsin Trout Unlimited member Ira Giese, who has traveled much of the world for fly-fishing, will present “Fishing Alaska’s Silver Salmon” during the Dec. 13 meeting at Fin N’ Feather in Winneconne. The program starts at 7:30 p.m. and promises to be informative and entertaining. The CWTU business meeting starts at 6:15 p.m. For more information, visit cwtu.org.