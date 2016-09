Bonnie Monacelli, Redgranite, captured her first Hole-In-One at Two Oaks Golf Club, Cty. F, Wautoma, on Thursday, Sept. 1 while golfing in the ladies league. Monacelli hit a 9 iron off the tee on the 13th Hole, a 112 yard shot hitting just short of the pin and rolling in. Witnesses included golf partner, Mary Kunasch, and Andy Ryerson and Mitch Winter, members of the Two Oaks staff.