RCWC announces Jennifer Shaw as conference featured guest

RCWC recently announce that Jennifer Shaw will be the featured guest at the 26th annual Rural Christian Women’s Conference on Saturday, Jan. 21, held at Parkside School in Wautoma. Jennifer is an author, speaker, and recording artist, and has traveled worldwide for Compassion International.

The theme for the day is “Out of the Boat.” Doors open at 8 a.m., with coffee and muffins available. Program starts at 9 a.m. The cost includes a lunch catered by Christianos. New this year, no brochures are being mailed. Tickets are available online by going to http://www.rcwcpresents.com/ or calling 1-800-965-9324 and mention RCWC event. You will need to present your ticket for admission.

Save the date, bring a friend, and enjoy the day set aside especially for the women of Central Wisconsin. Seating is limited to the first 1000 and has sold out in recent years, so be sure to get your ticket soon.