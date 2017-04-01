Wisconsin law enforcement works to crack down on human trafficking

Earlier this year, the Federal Bureau of Investigation held their 10th annual Operation Cross Country to assist minors who are trafficked and arrest those who are exploiting them. Law enforcement partners and representatives from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children joined in the effort.

Operations took place in hotels, at truck stops and along street corners. This year’s event recovered 82 sexually exploited juveniles and arrested 239 sex traffickers. The youngest victim in the United States was 13 years old.

In 2013, ASTOP Sexual Assault Advocate Patti Crump assisted the Fond du Lac Police Department in Operation Cross Country. A room in a nice hotel was used. An officer checked online sites to locate any female who he believed to be underage selling herself for sex. Then he called to set up a “date.” The problem was not finding the victims – it was trying not to have too many come at the same time.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.