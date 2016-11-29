Wildlife crop damage assessments deadline Nov. 30 “for County”

It has been determined by Waushara County, in conjunction with the County Wildlife Damage Program Committee, that as of Nov. 30, 90 percent of the crops in Waushara County have been harvested.

This information is published based on the county’s policy for crop damage reimbursement for late harvested crops. The policy states: “All wildlife damage claims on row crops filed after 90 percent of the county’s harvest for the crop has been completed, will be denied.”

Landowners interested in obtaining information regarding Wildlife Damage Abatement and Claims Program or seeking 2017 enrollment may contact the USDA-APHIs Wildlife Services Office in Waupun at 1-800-433-0663