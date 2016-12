The Wautoma Masonic Union recently made a $1,000 donation to benefit veterans Waushara County. On behalf of the Masonic Union, Tom Williamson (right) presented the check to Waushara County Veterans Services Officer Bill Rosenau. The Wautoma Masonic Union includes Masonic Lodge #148, Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 198, and Royal Arch Masons Chapter #107.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.