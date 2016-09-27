Wautoma Fire Department to host annual banquet Oct. 8

The annual Wautoma Area Fire Department (WAFD) banquet will be held on Oct. 8 at the World War II Memorial Building, Wautoma, from 5-7 p.m. The banquet will be catered by Moose Inn.

A silent auction and door prize drawings will take place during the event. The banquet is the WAFD’s only fundraiser and this year’s proceeds will help with the purchase of a new Jaws of Life extraction tool.

For more information or to purchase a ticket, contact the fire department at 920-787-7612.