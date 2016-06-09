Wautoma area fire, police and EMS to hold 9/11 observance

The Wautoma Fire and Police Departments along with the Waushara County Sheriff’s Department and Emergency Medical Services will be observing a moment of silence on Sept. 11 at 11 a.m.

The departments will have their apparatuses lined on Main Street from Wautoma Hardware down to the CAPsell building. Any area residents and guests are welcome to join the fire and police departments in remembrance of those who lost their lives on 9/11.