Wautoma City Administrator Tommy Bohler received Wounded Warrior Reserved Parking signs from Waushara County Veterans Service Officer Bill Rosenau at a recent Wautoma Rotary Club meeting. The signs reserve parking spaces for United States veterans who suffered from combat wounds, and will be placed throughout the city in the coming weeks.

Wautoma and Hancock receive combat wounded parking signs

Tue, 12/20/2016 - 09:11 Waushara1

Earlier this year, a former British soldier, Allie Reynolds, contacted Waushara County Veterans Service Officer Bill Rosenau with an idea to honor those United States Veterans who suffered from combat wounds. 

Reynolds had seen Wounded Warrior family support offered through reserved parking signs for those United States veterans who had earned the Purple Heart. After seeing this, Reynolds thought it would be a great way to thank area veterans for their service.

Together, Reynolds and the County Veterans Service Office shared the cost of shipping the signs, and reached out to some of the local communities to garner interest. 

 

