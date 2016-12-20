Wautoma and Hancock receive combat wounded parking signs

Earlier this year, a former British soldier, Allie Reynolds, contacted Waushara County Veterans Service Officer Bill Rosenau with an idea to honor those United States Veterans who suffered from combat wounds.

Reynolds had seen Wounded Warrior family support offered through reserved parking signs for those United States veterans who had earned the Purple Heart. After seeing this, Reynolds thought it would be a great way to thank area veterans for their service.

Together, Reynolds and the County Veterans Service Office shared the cost of shipping the signs, and reached out to some of the local communities to garner interest.