Waushara Farm Bureau to host annual meeting on October 12

Members of the Waushara County Farm Bureau will hold their annual meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 7 p.m. at the Silvercryst Supper Club in Wautoma.

All Farm Bureau members are encouraged to attend this meeting to help create policy resolutions and vote in elections for county board directors. Also being selected will be the county’s voting delegates for the WFBF Annual Meeting in Wisconsin Dells, Dec. 3-5.

As a grassroots organi-zation, it is Farm Bureau’s members on the county level who set the policy goals of the state’s leading farm organization. The Wisconsin Farm Bureau is often asked to get involved in issues affecting production agriculture and rural Wisconsin both in Madison and Washington, D.C.

This fall, Farm Bureau members across the state will be crafting, discussing and forwarding policy recommendations on emerging ag issues including animal husbandry, atrazine prohibition areas, rural broadband, rules pertaining to wetlands and Wisconsin’s fence law.

Made up of 61 county Farm Bureaus, the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation is the state’s largest general farm organization representing farms of every size, commodity and management style.

An RSVP is required. For more information, call Becky Hibicki at 920-517-2445.