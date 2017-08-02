Waushara County Fair announces Demo Derby Changes

This year, the Waushara County Fair, the biggest little fair in Wisconsin, will run its own demo derby. Over the years, the fair has had a number of vendors produce the derby, and the fair always appreciated the services provided by these vendors.

As with all programs, costs increased to where the fair board needed to make changes. The board became concerned that the drivers were not receiving the purses that were needed to keep the show at the highest quality.

By removing the cost to the vendor, this year the fair will increase the purses for the different classes. The fair will also provide knowledgeable inspectors and flagmen. By doing this, the fair hopes to increase participation and provide a better show for fans.

