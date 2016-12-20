Waushara County Christmas Services

December 24:

•Almond United Methodist Church: Christmas Eve Service, 4 p.m., 98 County Road J, Almond, corner of County Road J and County Road D.

•Crossroads Family Church: Christmas Eve Service, 6 p.m., 640 S. Water St., Wautoma.

•Emmaus Evangelical Lutheran Church: Christmas Eve Children’s Program, 6:30 p.m., W2185 County Road H, Poy Sippi.

•Grace Lutheran Church: Candlelight Christmas Eve Service, 6:30 p.m., W10805 County Road C, Hancock.

•Grace United Methodist Church: Candlelight Christmas Eve Service, 7 p.m., N2133 Southgate Terrace, Wautoma.

•Hancock United Church of Christ: Christmas Eve Service, 5 p.m., 301 North Main St., Hancock.

•Hope Lutheran Church: Mt. Morris Ave., Wautoma. Christmas Eve Service, 3 and 5 p.m., with Holy Communion.

•Immanuel Lutheran Church: N4514 24th Ave. No 10 a.m. service. Family Service 4 p.m.

•Isaiah 58 Ministry: Christmas Eve Service, 6 p.m., 120 W. North St., Plainfield.

•Peace Lutheran Church: Christmas Eve Service, 7 p.m., 335 W. Prairie St., Wautoma.

•Plainfield United Methodist Church: Christmas Eve Service, 5:30 p.m., 308 N. Main St., Plainfield.

•Prince of Peace Lutheran Church: Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 7 p.m., 409 N. Slater St., Coloma.

•Redgranite First Congregational United Church of Christ: Christmas Eve Service, 6 p.m. No service Christmas Day. 887 Bonnell Ave., Redgranite.

•Sacred Heart of Jesus: Christmas Eve Mass, 6 p.m., 2304 Liberty St., Poy Sippi.

•St. James Catholic Church: Christmas Eve Mass, 5:30 p.m., 315 N. Main Street,

Neshkoro.

•St. John Lutheran Church: Christmas Eve Service, 8 p.m., W4894 Clay St., Harrisville.

•St. Johns Church, Princeton: Christmas Eve Mass, 4 p.m., Midnight, 226 S. Clinton St., Princeton.

•St. Joseph Catholic Church: Christmas Eve Mass, 4 p.m., 10 p.m., Midnight Mass – Tridentine High Latin, 364 S. Cambridge St., Wautoma.

•St. Mark’s Catholic Church: Christmas Eve Service, 4 p.m., 228 Church Ave., Redgranite.

•St. Paul Lutheran Church-Crystal Lake: Christmas Eve Service, 6 p.m., W4104 Deerborn Ave., Wautoma.

•St. Paul’s Lutheran Church-Wild Rose: Candlelight Service, 6:30 p.m., 420 Park Ave., located on the corner of Park Avenue and Highway 22/Main Street, Wild Rose. Handicap accessible.

•St. Peter Lutheran Church: Christmas Eve Service, 4 p.m., N1231 9th Dr., Richford.

•Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church: Christmas Eve Children’s Service, 6 p.m., 330 Foster Road, Redgranite.

•Trinity Lutheran Church: Children’s Christmas Program, 6 p.m.; Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 8 p.m., 121 W. Elm St., Wautoma.

•Waushara Community Church: Christmas Eve Service, 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., N2126 22nd Ave., Wautoma.

•Wild Rose United Methodist Church: Christmas Eve Service, 7 p.m., 225 Summit St., Wild Rose.

•Zion Ev. Lutheran Church: Christmas Eve Service, 7 p.m., 337 N. State St., Neshkoro.

December 25:

•Hope Lutheran Church: Mt. Morris Ave., Wautoma. Christmas Day Service, 9 a.m., with Holy Communion.

•Peace Lutheran Church: Christmas Day Service, 9 a.m., 335 West Prairie St., Wautoma

•Prince of Peace Lutheran Church: Christmas Day Service, 9 a.m., 409 N. Slater St., Coloma.

•St. Marks Catholic Church: Christmas Day Mass, 9:30 a.m., 228 Church Ave., Redgranite.

•St. James Catholic Church: Christmas Day Service, 9:30 a.m., 315 N. Main St., Neshkoro.

•St. John’s Catholic Church: Christmas Day Service, 8 a.m., 1211 W. Main St., Princeton.

•Trinity Lutheran Church: Christmas Day Service, 9 a.m., 121 W. Elm St., Wautoma.

•Zion Ev. Lutheran Church: Christmas Day Service and Communion, 9 p.m., 337 N. State St., Neshkoro.