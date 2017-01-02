Vandalism reported at St. Michaels Cemetery

Sometime over the weekend, Friday to Sunday, Jan. 20-22, unknown suspect(s) intentionally damaged cemetery cross symbols at the St. Michaels Cemetery, located on the 800 Block of Broadway Street, Berlin.

Substantial damage was done to the cross sym-bols requiring repair and replacement. The Berlin Police Department is actively investigating this crime and would like to talk to anyone with knowledge concerning the incident or previous vandalism incidents at this location.

