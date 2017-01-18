Tri-County students to perform at All-State Band

Tri-County High School Band members Heidi Ertl, alto sax, Garrett Femal, percussion, David Femal, euphonium, and Danny Kaehn, trumpet, were recently selected to perform in the National Band Association All-State Band on Jan. 20 and 21. Membership in the band signifies a level of achievement, which places these student musicians in the top percentile among all student musicians in the State. The All-State Band will conclude the State Convention of the Wisconsin Chapter of the National Band Association with a Finale Concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, in the Appleton North High School Auditorium. The public is welcome to attend.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.