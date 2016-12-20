Tips to stay safe this winter

• Assemble an emergency supply kit: Assembling an emergency supply kit both at home and in your car during winter can save your life if there is a severe winter storm or extreme cold.

• Check on your neighbors: Isolated or elderly individuals can be unaware of rapidly changing weather conditions and may not be able to sense and respond to low temperatures during winter.

• Protect yourself from extreme cold: Protect yourself by wearing loose layers of clothing underneath a wind and weather resistant coat. Look for symptoms of hypothermia including shivering, exhaustion, confusion, and slurred speech.

Hypothermia is a condition of abnormally low body temperature. Exposed to cold temperatures, your body begins to lose heat faster than it can be produced. Prolonged exposure to cold will eventually use up your body’s stored energy. The result is hypothermia.

Body temperature that is too low affects the brain, causing unclear thinking and inhibiting body movement. This could cause a person to not know what is happening and he or she won’t be able to respond normally.

In Wisconsin, many of us participate in outdoor activities throughout the fall, winter and early spring. We should all be aware of the potential symptoms of and treatment for hypothermia.

Recognize the Warning Signs of Hypothermia

• Adults and Children: shivering, exhaustion, confusion, fumbling hands, memory loss, slurred speech and drowsiness.

• Infants: bright red or cold skin, very low energy.

What to Do:

If you notice any of the signs mentioned above, take the person’s temperature. If it’s below 95oF, the situation is an emergency: Get medical attention immediately.

If medical care is not available, begin warming the person by doing the following:

• Get the victim into a warm room or shelter.

• If the victim has on any wet clothing, remove it.

• Warm the center of the body first (chest, neck, head and groin) using an electric blanket, if available. Or use skin-to-skin contact under loose, dry layers of blankets, clothing, towels, or sheets.

• Warm beverages can help increase the body temperature, but do not give alcoholic beverages. Do not try to give beverages to an unconscious person.

For more information about winter safety, visit www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/climate/weather/winterweather.htm.