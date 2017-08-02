Thrivent Financial to host free Retire Wisely event

Thrivent Financial is hosting a free educational event to help attendees learn how to retire with confidence. The event will be held at 6 p.m. on Feb. 20 at Christianos, 200 W. Main St., Wautoma.

Retire Wisely will be presented by the Mecan River Group of Thrivent Financial along with Ryan Jones, zone partner with Thrivent Financial.

The event will offer important updates and answer questions many retirees face:

• Will I have enough to retire?

• Will my retirement income last?

• Are my assets protected?

“Many people have serious questions about their retirement strategies,” said Financial Representative Brian Getchius. “This event is designed to help people understand what all of their options are and to offer guidance to keep their retirement strategy on course.”

The event is available to the public but space is limited. To register for this free event, individuals may call Julie Hadel at Thrivent Financial’s Wautoma office at (920) 787-1808 or Montello office at 608-297-9501 or email julie.hadel@thrivent.com. The reservation deadline is Feb. 15.

Complimentary dinner and refreshments will be served before the event.

