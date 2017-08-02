Search underway for Blue Ribbon Kids Day Exhibitors

Planning is underway for Blue Ribbon Kid’s Day and the search for exhibitors has begun.

Blue Ribbon Kids Day, a family fun and resource fair held in Waushara County each April during Child Abuse Prevention month, will be held on Saturday, April 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Parkside Middle School, 300 S. 16th Ave., Wautoma.

With about 1,000 parents, grandparents and children attending the event looking to learn safety skills and discover area resources, this is the largest free family event offered in Waushara County.

Organizations interested in providing an exhibit regarding parenting, safety, and other services that promote healthy families or offer a family activity are encouraged to apply. There is no cost to exhibitors.

For more information or to request exhibitor guidelines and application, contact Angie Konieczki at (920) 787-6550, (888) 250-4331 or angie.konieczki@co.waushara.wi.us. The application deadline is March 1.

Blue Ribbon Kid’s Day is a past Beyond the Blue Ribbon Award recipient, and has been recognized by the Children’s Trust Fund, Child Abuse Prevention Fund and Prevent Child Abuse Wisconsin.

