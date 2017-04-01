Rural Christian Women’s Conference coming Jan. 21

The Rural Christian Women’s Conference will present the 26th Conference at Parkside Middle School in Wautoma on Saturday, Jan. 21. Women of all ages and faiths are welcome.

This year’s guest speaker is Jennifer Shaw, a writer, recording artist, and mom of a special needs child and a recently adopted child. The theme is “Out of the Boat” and Shaw will encourage you to live each day courageously.

The day starts with coffee and muffins at 8 a.m. with the program held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is a cost to attend the event, which includes lunch catered by Christianos. Tickets are required for admission and can be ordered at rcwcpresents.com or by calling 1-800-965-9324 and mention RCWC event.

