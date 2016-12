On Dec. 17, Ponderosa Pines will be hosting their annual Lunch with Santa from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with horse drawn sleigh rides to follow from 1 to 3 p.m.

A vendor and craft show will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the banquet hall.

Head out to Ponderosa Pines, 287 State Rd. 73, 6 miles west of Plainfield, for some holiday family fun this weekend.