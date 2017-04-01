No injuries sustained in Christmas Day crash

No injuries were reported following a one-vehicle crash on Christmas Day that resulted in a truck ending up in Big Silver Lake.

On Dec. 25, Paul Brockman, 43, of Oshkosh, was traveling westbound on Highway 21 in the Town of Marion when he stated he was speaking his daughter and missed the curve in the roadway, according to the Waushara County Sheriff’s Department Crash Report.

Brockman’s vehicle entered the south ditch striking several trees, a garage owned by Cyndi Morris and her brother Steve Liebert, and a fence before the vehicle traveled down an embankment ending up in Silver Lake.

In the report, Brockman stated to deputies that he believed the back end of his vehicle slid out while negotiating the curve.

