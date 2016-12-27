Meth is here

By now, many in Wisconsin are aware of the raging heroin epidemic plaguing our State. Fueled by addictions created by overprescribing opiate-based medications, heroin has fast become one of law enforcements primary concerns. Its addictive qualities are significant and often leave addicts “sick” or ill when they are not using.

This has led to a surge in the use and distribution of methamphetamine. Once uncommon in the rural areas, methamphetamine is now routinely observed by law enforcement.

• What is methamphetamine? “Meth” is a Schedule II central nervous system stimulant similar to amphetamine but much more potent. It is often distributed in a crystal like form and may be injected, smoked, snorted or swallowed. Often it takes the appearance of an off-white or brownish coarse powder.

• What are the penalties associated with Meth? Wisconsin makes virtually all possession and distribution offenses involving meth felonies. Simple possession of methamphetamine in any amount is punishable by up to 3.5 years imprisonment. Delivery of any amount of methamphetamine is punishable by up to 12.5 years imprisonment. Possession of paraphernalia associated with methamphetamine is also a felony.

• Why Meth? Many heroin addicts are under the mistaken belief that methamphetamine is not as addictive as heroin. Methamphetamine can also be cheaper than heroin as it is being mass produced in chemical labs outside the United States and distributed through regional hubs such as Minneapolis, Minnesota.

• Has Meth had an impact? In calendar year 2016, Waushara County charged over 12 methamphetamine related cases including deliveries and manufacturing. In the decade leading up to 2016 less than six methamphetamine offenses were charged.

• Meth is dangerous. The long-term psychological effects of methamphetamine are not completely known. However, continued use of methamphetamine has a decaying effect on the body—particularly on the teeth, gum and mouth area of the users. Creation of methamphetamine is a highly dangerous and toxic endeavor often involving powerful acids and poisonous vapors.

If you know of someone who is using or dealing methamphetamine do not hesitate to contact law enforcement. You may actually be saving their life. Treatment options are available for those willing. Treatment is not an easy process but it is the only way to escape a drug that makes a slave out of its user.

The views expressed in this column are not certified legal opinions. Professional legal advice should be sought on specific legal concerns.