Mass Casualty Incident Training held at Waushara County Fairgrounds Oct. 8

On Oct. 8, at the Waushara County Fair Grounds a Mass Casualty Incident Training was held involving six Waushara County Fire Departments, including Wautoma, Neshkoro, Wild Rose, Poy Sippi/Tustin, Redgranite and Saxeville.

These men and women practiced on scenarios they could be exposed to also equipment and resources they have available to them in case a situation occurred. , The Waushara County sheriff's Dept. And EMS also were involved in this event. During the events that were taking place ThedaStar Air Medical and Flight For Life Air Medical both landed at the grounds to run through a course of training to show what is expected from them. The MCI Training was planned by Brian Miller, Jeff Sina, Brian Donaldson and Mark Piechowski.

This would not have been possible without the help of Wenningers Auto Repair and Towing, Expert Towing, DK Trucking in Berlin, Weiland Trucking and Mascoutin Bus Service, Berlin. They all assisted and donated to the day’s events.