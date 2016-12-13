Marquette County Sheriff seek armed robbery suspect

On Dec. 8 at 1:19 p.m., the Marquette County 911 Center received a call of an armed robbery at the BP Gas Station Convenience store located in the Village of Endeavor near the Intersection of I-39 and State Road 23.

Upon arrival, officers found the owner and an employee injured from an altercation with a criminal suspect.

A masked suspect entered the establishment and confronted the owner striking him and then proceeded to remove an undisclosed amount of currency from the cash register. The suspect then left on foot and believed to have entered into an awaiting vehicle. The vehicle is described to be a blue or dark colored SUV.

The owner and employee were transported to a local hospital and treated for their injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on this incident please call Marquette County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-297-TIPS, or the Marquette County Sheriff’s office at (608) 297-2115.

